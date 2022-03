Weekend Sports Update with Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Burt Grossman talked about the past 72 hours of sports including Garth Brooks special tribute to San Diego baseball, former PPR star Tyrell Robinson opening a new store “Heavy Pocketz”, and the Bengals Kicker being in hot water.