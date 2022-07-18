Weekend Sports Update with Paul Rudy and Chris Ello

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chris Ello with Gwynn & Chris, 97.3 The Fan, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the past 72 hours of San Diego Sports.

  •  Padres select pitcher with the 15th pick in the first round
  • Diamondbacks v. Padres
  • National League current standings
  • Will Tatis Jr. be returning this season?
  • MLB settles minor league lawsuit for $185 Million
  • Cameron Smith wins the 150th British Open
  • Tiger Woods crosses the bridge from competitor golfer to a ceremonial golfer
