Weekend Sports Update with Paul Rudy and Chris Ello
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chris Ello with Gwynn & Chris, 97.3 The Fan, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the past 72 hours of San Diego Sports.
- Padres select pitcher with the 15th pick in the first round
- Diamondbacks v. Padres
- National League current standings
- Will Tatis Jr. be returning this season?
- MLB settles minor league lawsuit for $185 Million
- Cameron Smith wins the 150th British Open
- Tiger Woods crosses the bridge from competitor golfer to a ceremonial golfer