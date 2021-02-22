Weekend Sports Update with Scott Kaplan: Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year contract

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sports talk radio host and NFL sideline reporter Scott Kaplan joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss sports news.

On Friday — hours after the state revised its guidelines to allow certain sports activities in counties with relatively low rates of new COVID-19 cases — San Diego Superior Court Judge Earl H. Maas III agreed with the plaintiffs in his written ruling that young athletes were not at greater risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 than their professional or collegiate counterparts.

Kaplan discussed the impact of the decision and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s $340 million, 14-year contract being finalized Monday by the San Diego Padres, the longest deal in baseball history.