Weekend workout with Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, was joined by Fitness Model Kathy Babcock on Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate a core and butt buster workout using a stability ball.

Follow Cindy’s workout:

1. Roll out push-up/shoulder tap

2. Rev lunge push back

3. Side lunge push out

4. S. Leg raises/roll ins

5. Flutter kicks

6. Butterfly Glute raises

7. Supine glute raise roll in

8. Straight leg twisting decline and raise