Weighted voting system strikes debate during SANDAG board retreat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, SANDAG board members got away from their cities to join on a retreat and discuss politics at a less formal venue: the Viejas Hotel.

Board Member Terry Gaasterland representing Del Mar said one of the main points of debate during the retreat was SANDAG’s weighted voting system.

Gaasterland joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of the conversation.