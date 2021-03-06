Welcome San Diego County’s first female Undersheriff: Kelly Martinez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March is Women’s History Month, coinciding perfectly with the initiation of San Diego County Sheriff Department’s first female Undersheriff, Kelly Martinez.

Sheriff Bill Gore joined KUSI to discuss the historic appointment.

Sheriff Gore mentioned that Martinez was the most qualified individual for the role and has also been integral to forming good relationships with the Native American tribes in and around San Diego County.

The Sheriff’s Department recently held its first-ever Spanish Academy, a five-week-program in which they educated the local Hispanic community on law enforcement.

They plan to have another one in the near future.