West Hills’ Owen Kellison gets shining moment on the court

West Hill’s senior Owen Kellison has been playing basketball since a young age and is an integral part of the West Hills Junior Varsity squad serving as the Team Manager for the Wolf Pack.

Every year, Wolf Pack Head Coach Pat Kelly finds a game to include him in the game plan. This year Owen gets his time to shine against the Helix Scotties.

Hear from Owen’s family, teammates, and coach on what Owen means to the program and how inclusion is important to the West Hills program.