West Virginia’s Joe Manchin (D) says he won’t vote for the Build Back Better bill

KUSI's Elizabeth Alvarez talked with congressman, Darrell Issa, about Joe Manchin's decision to not vote for the Build Back Better act.

The Build Back Better Plan proposed by President Joe Biden, is “President Biden’s plan to rebuild the middle class.”

Manchin has been a key “Holdout” for the legislation, sharing concerns over certain provisions in the economic bill that would expand the nation’s social safety net.

He says the plan would worsen soaring inflation in the country.

The West Virginia senator told Fox News that he would not support the plan, effectively hurting President Biden’s chances to pass his sweeping economic agenda.