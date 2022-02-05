Westfield UTC employee stabbed multiple times after attempting to stop theft

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – An employee at a GNC store was stabbed in the back by a customer at the Westfield UTC mall in La Jolla Friday evening and the suspect fled.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the store on reports of the stabbing and found the victim suffering multiple stab wounds at the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police learned the employee got into an argument with a customer who was attempting to make a return at the GNC store, according to the SDPD. The customer took an item and attempted to leave the store, but the employee stopped him outside.

The customer then stabbed the employee several times in the back, picked up the item and fled on foot eastbound on Town Center Drive.

The suspect was described as a man between 23 and 25 years old with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.