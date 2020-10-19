Westview alum, Ben Ratzlaff atop of the FCS rankings





2016 Westview wide receiver, Ben Ratzlaff, doing big things in the FCS and putting up big numbers to make it on to the top 5 of wide receivers in the FCS. The 6-foot2 190-pound wide receiver who caught 61 passes as a senior at Westview high school, spent a freshman red-shirt season at USD before moving to Golden West and then finding a college football home at Houston Baptist.

The Huskies decided to play this 2020 fall season and Ratzlaff was one of their star wide receivers, making it on to the top FCS wide receivers list for 2020 ranked #3. Houston Baptist’s season is over after 4 games and Ratzlaff played in all 4 games. He caught 29 passes for 399 yards and 3 touchdowns.