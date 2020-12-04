Westview’s star defensive lineman Mandela Tobin makes his college commitment





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the years, KUSI News has become the go-to spot for San Diego High School Athletes who want to make their college intentions known to the world.

Starting with the late Todd Doxey back at the 2006 Silver Pigskin Gala, we have broadcasted dozens of these special moments of San Diego County’s finest going public with what is the biggest decision of their young lives.

Friday, Westview High School’s star defensive end, Mandela Tobin, made his college decision live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Tobin is a powerhouse of Westview’s defense, and was deciding between Kansas, Duke and Nebraska.

He was joined by his members of his family, and both his mother and father spoke about how proud they were to witness his achievements that have brought Mandela the opportunity to make this decision.

Watch the video above to see which school Tobin will be taking his talents to at the collegiate level.

The KUSI News team congratulates you and will be watching you perform at the next level.

To all college coaches across the country, I am here to showcase myself!!!

6'4

270 pounds

Defensive End/Tackle

3.3 GPA

3 🌟 recruit @247Sports

All Conference Honors 2019-20

Westview High

San Diego, CAhttps://t.co/wZKtXHBh2c@BrandonHuffman @CoachE_AutheniK @RyanWrightRNG — Mandela Tobin🇳🇬 WeMatter (@MandelaTobin) March 25, 2020

