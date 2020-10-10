What About Us Rally to open up youth sports competition in California during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Families, youth athletes, coaches and organization management within the Southern California soccer community will rally at the San Diego County Administration Building in downtown San Diego to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to open up gaming competition in California.

The rally will feature speakers including youth athletes, parents and youth sports community representatives.

The governing body of Presidio Soccer League, the California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), has submitted a letter to Governor Newsom requesting attention to the needs of its membership. This organization services an area from San Luis Obispo to San Diego with 300+ Affiliate Member Leagues for 170,000 soccer players and 34,000 coaches, referees and administrators.

Families, youth athletes and coaches from the SoCal soccer community gather outside the SD County Administrarion Building for a rally to call on the Governor and elected officials to return gaming activities to youth sports. More now on @KUSI_GMSD and tonight on @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/LlK6Z4Sqov — Maddison Sinclair (@MSinclairKUSI) October 10, 2020