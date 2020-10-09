‘What About Us’ rally to take place Saturday in support of resuming youth sports

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Youth sports organizations are calling on the state to allow kids to get back to playing games.

The decision to allow youth sports to return to full competitive gaming rests in the hands of California Governor Gavin Newsom and the local elected representatives.

The “What About Us” rally organizer say, “together their lack of concern to address the needs of our youth is troubling. While many other states have already allowed the return of competitive youth sports, California is behind the curve. If your family supports allowing a return to competitive gaming, we ask that you join us in our 10-10-10 rally to bring back youth sports in the best interest of our children. This effort may seem extreme, but we have tried and expected a more rapid reopening with the aggressive Return to Play policies and protocols we have developed to help assure the health and safety of our participants.”

They believe youth sports and social activity is vital for their children’s well-being, and are extremely frustrated that sports are banned here in San Diego, California.

Bob Turner, President of the Presidio Soccer League, tells KUSI that San Diego County gave youth sports the ability to return to the field in June for distanced training and camps, and we have now been in that same state for over 13 weeks without one recorded case of COVID transmission among the players.

Most other states have allowed youth sports games to resume, which is where most of the frustration has come from the parents organizing and planning to attend Saturday’s “What About Us” rally.

What’s interesting is, just because they can’t resume games here in San Diego County, doesn’t mean the teams aren’t playing the games.

Turner says more and more of their teams, and teams from other sports, are simply traveling to Arizona and other states to play their games. California and San Diego County government orders are forcing them to do this. Turner says they will implement safety protocols if given the chance, but just want the ability to play here in San Diego.

Getting youth sports started again has been something Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has been working on for months, but Democrat officials in California are preventing it from being done.

President of the Presidio Soccer League, Bob Turner, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to preview Saturday’s rally and share more information on why they are urging our health officials and Governor Newsom to allow youth sports to resume again.