What can be done to keep the killer of SDPD Officer Archie Buggs in jail?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man convicted of fatally shooting a San Diego Police Officer in 1978 could be released from prison in the near future after a judge granted his petition, challenging Governor Newsom’s reversal of his parole.

Jesus Cecena who was 17 at the time, was convicted of killing Officer Archie Buggs, who was shot four times after he stopped a car driven by Cecena in the Skyline neighborhood.

When Officer Buggs pulled Cecena over for speeding in a Skyline-area neighborhood, Cecena opened fire, hitting Buggs several times. Buggs lost his balance and fell to the pavement. Cecena then walked over to Buggs and shot him in the temple.

In 2020 Newsom recognized Cecena’s gang motivations in his decision to be paroled saying,

“Mr. Cecena still is unwilling to acknowledge the underlying or causative factors that are in evidence, specifically that he belonged to a gang where killing a peace officer was seen as an ultimate goal, that a more senior and respected gang member handed him a firearm so he could kill Officer Buggs, and that killing Officer Buggs was a way for Mr. Cecena to gain more respect and power within his gang. Mr. Cecena has additional work to do in this area before he can be safely released.”

His unstable social history continued during his incarceration. He received more than 10 violation reports for misconduct while in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Many local officials including law enforcement are outraged by this recent development.

The question everyone is asking is, what can be done to keep this killer of SDPD Officer Archie Buggs in jail?

Criminal Defense Attorney, Brian Watkins, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about his perspective.