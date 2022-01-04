What changes will come to the US-Mexico border in 2022?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many new immigration and border policies are expected to be instituted in the new year, including requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all foreigners entering the country.

Starting, Jan. 22, all nonessential foreign travelers must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before entering the U.S.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss this new policy and others.