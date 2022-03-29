What comes next after Gov. Newsom’s proposed gas rebate plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom last week proposed an $11 billion relief package for Californians amid record-breaking high gas prices.

Joe Perkins, KUSI Political Contributor, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss Gov. Newsom’s response to the highest gas prices in the nation.

The gas tax is regressive, meaning that it punishes those with less income than those who are affluent, said Perkins.

For instance, the governor has proposed paying everyone regardless of their income level — that’s not right, we don’t do that with other kinds of products, Perkins added.