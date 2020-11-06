What comes next for Measure E after being approved by voters





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans voted Yes on Measure E.

Measure E changes the city charter to remove a thirty foot height limit on buildings in the Midway District.

The Measure adds a new wrinkle, in the issue of building a new venue to replace the Pechanga Arena, and helping renovate the area.

As of Thursday evening, the Measure received 57% Yes votes, with only 42% voting No.

However, the non-profit save our access filed a lawsuit to block the measure, saying the city failed to study the environmental impact as required.

Cathy Kenton, chair of the Midway Community Planning Group & Co-chair of the Yes On E campaign joined KUSI News to discuss the victory.