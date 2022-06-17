What do rising interest rates mean for the average potential home buyer?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With inflation rates and gas prices at record highs, it comes as no surprise that buying a home is getting pricier.

According to home loan company “Freddy Mac”, mortgage rates are up by more than half a percent point.

This brings the average rate of a 30-year fixed mortgage to 6.28%.

Trent Cady, Realtor with the ‘Mike Cady’ Realty Group, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about the state of the current market.

