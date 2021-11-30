What do we know about the Omicron variant?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another new COVID-19 variant is on the block and it goes by “Omicron.”

Dr. Davey Smith, Virologist, MD, Infectious Disease Researcher at UC San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss details of the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization has warned that the variant, which was first identified in South Africa, poses a very high risk.

Dr. Smith explained that the new variant is probably as infectious as the Delta variant.

Experts don’t yet know much about the new variant, but do know that the virus is continuing to evolve, resulting in new mutations in the form of new variants, the doctor said.

Dr. Smith expressed that he does think the vaccine still works for this variant, but might not work as well as for the previous variants, but it is still the best option available to protect against COVID-19.