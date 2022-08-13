What documents did Trump have at Mar-a-Lago and how important were they, really?





SAN DIEDGO (KUSI) – The courts unsealed the property receipt and FBI search warrant of the raid of Mar-a-Lago, revealing information that 11 boxes of sensitive material were found at the mansion.

Attorney Knut S. Johnson joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to explain how important these documents are according to their various classifications.

As for what these documents say about why the raid took place, Johnson stated “we may never learn why they searched,” because, while the public has a right to information of the courts, “if it’s top secret information, that can’t be released.”

Trump’s lawyers do not have legal access to the documents and must advise him accordingly.