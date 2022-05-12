What does a parent do if they can’t find baby formula at the store?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cant find formula for your baby anywhere? Parents scramble to find supplies as the shortages become worse and worse.

Supply chain issues have affected various products over the last year or so, but now the very important product of baby formula is having major supply issues nationwide. Over 40% of baby formula is out of stock.

Millions of babies in the U.S. rely on formula, which is the only source of nutrition recommended for infants who aren’t exclusively breastfed.

If you aren’t a parent, baby formula isn’t just a snack, it contains important nutrients to help infant’s brains and bodies develop.

Tips for dealing with this shortage:

Never water down formula or make your own!

For babies over 6 months, they can get whole cow’s milk temporarily while also getting other nutrients from baby food, focusing on foods with iron like baby cereal, meats, beans and dark greens.

Dr. Jaime Friedman, Pediatrician at the Children’s Primary Care Medical Group, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about what parents can do if they cannot find baby formula.

The Target in Oceanside is out of baby formula! What does the supply look like at the store in your neighborhood?? pic.twitter.com/xURCHzFgCn — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 12, 2022