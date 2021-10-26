What does it take for an employee to get a religious exemption from the vaccine?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The pushback against vaccine mandates has only intensified as more and more work places are now requiring their workers to get the vaccinations.

Now, many employees are trying to get religious exemptions from vaccine mandates.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to answer questions surrounding getting a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine.

To begin with, the employee has to say that they are requesting a religious exemption, Eaton said.

Usually, an employer will have a form of some sort, and ascertain if the nature of the request is in fact religious, if the religious belief sincerely held, and if it would cost an undo burden on the employer to grant the exemption under all circumstances.

The employer may certainly ask what the basis of the religious belief is to determine sincerity.

Has the employee actually taken consistent action in accordance with the stated religious belief? Eaton posed.

Political beliefs do not count as religious beliefs, Eaton mentioned.

Overall, it must be a sincerely-held, religiously-based reason for not getting vaccinated, which generally has to be honored unless it costs an undue burden on the employer.