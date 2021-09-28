What does it take to remove conditional releases for SVPs in California?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predators in California can be allowed a conditional release into a home in a neighborhood during their rehabilitation treatment.

Sarah Thompson of Kid Safe California, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss changing the conditional release program for sexually violent predators in California.

In Thompson’s view, SVPs should live on trailers on prison properties, instead of spending their rehabilitation treatment in California neighborhoods.

Thompson explained the process of SVP conditional release in California and what can be done to change the process.