What does Liz Cheney’s huge defeat mean for the 2022 midterms?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Trump hating Republican Rep. Liz Cheney has lost the House GOP primary to Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Hageman crushed Cheney, defeating her by more than 2-1. Current results show Hageman receiving over 66% of the votes, to Cheney’s 28.9%.

Cheney is leading the “witch hunt” against former President Donald Trump, the January 6th Committee.

In both high profile primaries with Trump-backed candidates this month, Trump is undefeated. Both Kari Lake in Arizona, and Harriet Hageman crushed their opponents, as both credited Trump’s endorsement as a major reason for their success.

Cheney is rumored to be gearing up for a 2024 presidential run, but Trump supporters have laughed that off without any real concern.

KUSI Political Contributor Joe Perkins explained how Cheney’s big defeat proves Trump is still the leader of the Republican party heading into the 2022 midterms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)