What does the FDA approval of Pfizer mean for employees?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FDA has given full approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

What does this mean for the workplace?

Will more employers require employees to get vaccinated?

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis, from the Law Offices of Annie Ellis, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the approval’s possible implications on employees.

Of course, the situation will be different for those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Ellis explained, and employers still have to respect medical/disability and religious exemption.

Ellis added that she believes Moderna to be close to full FDA approval.