What does the mask mandate mean politically? Mark Larson discusses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases as winter approaches, California’s statewide indoor mask mandate will return Dec. 15.

But what does this mean politically in the state?

KUSI Contributor, Mark Larson, who is also an AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what the mask mandate means politically.