What does the Supreme Court gun decision mean for national gun rights?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first major federal gun safety legislation in decades is moving forward.

After the senate successfully broke a filibuster on Thursday with a 65 to 34 vote.

The bill includes million of dollars for mental health, school safety, and crisis intervention programs along withy incentives for states to add juvenile records to a national background check system.

It also addresses what should happened if someone 18-21 years-old tires to buy a gun.

The bill closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole”, which has to do with gun ownership after domestic violence.

John Dillon, Lead Counsel of Dillon Law Group APC, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the decision.