What happens if a child contracts COVID-19 or the Delta variant with Dr. Jeff Barke

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week the U.S. reported a rise in COVID-19 outbreaks in summer camps.

Some say this could be a sign of what’s to come in the school year, while others remind the delta variant is more contagious but it’s not more dangerous to children than other variants.

Dr. Jeff Barke, Board Certified Primary Care Physician, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details of delta variant outbreaks among children.