What happens to your investments if the aggression in Ukraine increases?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Sully, Cohost of On The Air, what will happen with the economy and your investments if things in Ukraine continue to worsen.

Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas. If the flow of energy is disrupted because of the conflict with Ukraine, that could weigh on the global recovery.