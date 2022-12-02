What holiday scams look like and how to avoid them





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Misleading social media ads, unreceived shipments, and monthly fees for mystery trials — the holidays are a prime time for scammers to make quick cash off of unsuspecting consumers.

In order for online shoppers to avoid losing money to scammers, it is important to be aware of telltale signs of scamps.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was joined by BBB Operations Engagement Lead Jasmine Hill to talk about how folks can avoid getting scammed over the holidays.

(Below) Later on “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by DA Summer Stephan to talk about what scams look like and how much money San Diegans lose annually to mischievous online vendors and hackers.