What is Coronavirus and what to do about it now

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Walia-Bhatia, Gain Wellness Center stopped by Good Morning San Diego to discuss coronavirus and how to keep yourself healthy.

1. Don’t panic and stay calm: This is really the time where we want to get as much information and knowledge we have about coronavirus and fight out fears with facts. Since this virus is so “novel”, we really don’t know much about it yet. I will talk about What is it?, how it can be transmitted, and what are the symptoms to look for? To get the fear out and use this information to be prepared.

2. Should I cancel my plans to travel in a plane? This is a very common question that I have been getting. And I say that pay attention to travel advisories, as they are a moving target right now. Even though I am lucky to travel in the US a lot for my work, I would advise to limit all travel as much as you can til we have more information.

3. What to do about it now? Prevention is the key. Keep and prepare your immune system to be as strong as possible.