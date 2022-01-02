What is redistricting and how it will affect elections moving forward

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – To accommodate demographic changes reported by the 2020 U.S. Census, California’s 14-member independent commission spent more than a year redrawing lines for statewide offices and congressional seats.

Political Analyst John Dadian joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss more about redistricting and how it will affect elections moving forward.

Most notably, under recent local redistricting, San Diego will gain representation from one more state senator under the new senate boundaries.