What is the impact of Devin Nunes’ retirement on the GOP?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican Congressman Devin Nunes has announced he will be retiring at the end of this year to become the CEO of Trump’s new social media company.

Rep. Nunes was first elected to Congress in 2002, and was re-elected in 2020 for a tenth term.

Since he currently holds office in California, a special election will have to take place to fill his seat, but it may remain vacant until Summer 2022.

California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson discussed Nunes’ departure and what it means for the GOP on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.