What it means to be “Teacher of the Year” through unprecedented pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Teachers and students alike are still navigating a time of enormous tribulation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, five local educators have been named San Diego County Teacher of the Year, reflecting incredible perseverance in the classroom, and the zoom room.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by Teacher of the Year Melissa Rains from Castle Park Middle to talk about what it means to be a great educator during a pandemic.

The five teachers to earn the title Teacher of the Year are from Del Mar, National City, Poway, San Ysidro and Chula Vista schools.