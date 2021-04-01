What it takes to get San Diego County into the less restrictive orange tier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While Orange and Los Angeles Counties have already moved or are moving into the orange tier, San Diego County lags behind in the red tier.

The soonest the region could turn orange is April 7, the California Department of Public Health confirmed in an email to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

California’s reopening blueprint takes into account vaccination numbers, meaning the more vaccinations are done, the closer the county is to opening up.

Data analyst Justin Hart joined KUSI to discuss the county’s tier status and meeting state metrics.