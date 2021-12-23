What ‘Let Them Choose’ plans to do after SDUSD appeals judge’s ruling against student vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Unified School District has unanimously voted to appeal a judge’s decision to rule in favor of parent group Let Them Choose and against the district’s student vaccine mandate Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: Judge rules against SDUSD’s student vaccine mandate in final ruling, favoring ‘Let Them Choose’

San Diego Superior Court Judge John Meyer ruled on Monday that the district’s mandate does not permit religious or personal belief exemptions and thus contradicts state law.

Only the state legislature has the authority to implement this type of mandate without exemptions, according to the judge.

Under to the district’s direction, unvaccinated students would not be allowed to continue attending in-person instruction without approved medical exemption by the beginning of the district’s second semester on Jan. 24.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what she and her groups plan to do next following this appeal.

McKeeman emphasized that she is confident that her group will continue to prevail in appellate court.