What local churches have learned from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several months into the pandemic — while churches were ordered to close — Dr. Jeremy McGarity decided church was an essential service.

Dr. Jeremy McGarity, Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, joined KUSI to discuss a few things he learned as a pastor during the pandemic, citing an article by the San Diego Union-Tribune describing a mental health crisis on the rise since the pandemic started.