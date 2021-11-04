What should parents know before getting their 5-11-year-old child vaccinated?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 years old on Tuesday, following the FDA’s authorization of its use for those in that age group.

Dr. Kelly Victory, Emergency Medicine and Disaster Specialist, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss what parents should consider before giving their children a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Victory described that the risk of the vaccine far outweigh the risks of vaccinating children with a COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor added that she is not against vaccines overall, and is actually quite pro-vaccines.

The vaccines that she routinely recommends are those that have been rigorously tested for 10 years or more, Dr. Victory said.

A year ago, we didn’t even have this vaccine, she reminded viewers.