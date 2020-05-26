What the reopening of San Diego childcare and early education means for families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Executive Director of First 5 San Diego joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about childcare and early education as it relates to COVID-19 especially as the conversation shifts to the accelerated reopening of San Diego and what this means for families.

Alethea Arguilez discussed as more businesses begin to reopen, it means more parents will be going back to work and will be in need of childcare. However, if childcare providers are not able to reopen it will impact the ability of families to access ongoing childcare. “Luckily, we presently know that 90% of family childcare providers and 50% of center-based providers are open and available to serve families now,” according to Arguilez.

The County of San Diego, in partnership with the City of San Diego recently directed a combined $10 million ($5million each) to support front line workers pay for childcare – this investment can support thousands more families during the summer months.

First 5 San Diego is working with our local partners and childcare providers to establish guide policies for safe reopening in alignment with the state and CDC guidelines.