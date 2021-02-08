What the Supreme Court decision on churches means for businesses restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some California churches opened their doors to worshippers, after the state revised its guidelines for houses of prayer following a Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on indoor services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office issued revised guidelines that limit attendance at indoor services in areas with widespread or substantial virus spread.

In the most significant legal victory against California’s COVID-19 health orders, the high court said the state couldn’t continue a ban on indoor services, but it can limit attendance to 25% of a building’s capacity and restrict singing inside.

The court was acting on emergency requests to halt the restrictions from Pasadena-based Harvest Rock and Harvest International Ministry, which has more than 160 churches across the state, along with South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista.

Michael Curran and Curran & Curran Law is representing and assisting over 600+ restaurants bars, breweries, salons, gyms in San Diego and Orange Counties open for business outdoors and indoors that oppose COVID-19 health regulations in California.

“This ruling should apply to other existing bans on indoor services/businesses like the Restaurant and bars, the high court confirmed that shut down orders must be very “narrowly construed” and infringe on constitutional rights in the least manner possible,” said Curran who joined Good Morning San Diego.

With few exceptions, California’s COVID-19 restrictions have been largely upheld. But a number of lawsuits, such as one seeking to allow outdoor dining, are still in the courts.

Curran said, “We are hopeful this ruling puts pressure on Newsom to ease unfounded indoor shut down orders on other sectors of businesses including hospitality, restaurants, bars and breweries.”