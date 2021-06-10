What the yellow tier means for restaurants and breweries in San Diego
NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Now that San Diego has been placed in the yellow tier, businesses all over town can open up a little bit more.
A week from today however, all tier restrictions are expected to go away.
As we found out, businesses around town have been 100% open for a long time, but our politicians have continued playing the “ridiculous” color-coded game.
KUSI’s Dan Plante joined several San Diego breweries to find out what the move to the Yellow Tier really means for them.