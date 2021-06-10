What the yellow tier means for restaurants and breweries in San Diego





NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Now that San Diego has been placed in the yellow tier, businesses all over town can open up a little bit more.

A week from today however, all tier restrictions are expected to go away.

As we found out, businesses around town have been 100% open for a long time, but our politicians have continued playing the “ridiculous” color-coded game.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined several San Diego breweries to find out what the move to the Yellow Tier really means for them.

California politicians continue to play the color-coded game, but most people living in the "real world" are not. "Let's just be real, places have been open, and this whole color-coded thing has been ignored for a long time." Full Story: https://t.co/v19ahsLmV7 pic.twitter.com/Nw3xFbEH8D — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 10, 2021