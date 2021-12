What to do if your small business gets sued

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Each year, 36-53% of small businesses have to deal with a lawsuit, according to a study done by the Small Business Association.

President of Wilsey Asset Management, Brent Wilsey, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how small businesses can avoid lawsuits.

Reduce the threat of lawsuit by not settling, legal counseling, keep records, listen to complaints, and more.