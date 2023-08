What to expect at the first GOP Presidential debate





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first GOP Presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle is set for Wednesday night, and former President Donald J. Trump, the clear frontrunner, is not participating.

Republican Strategist Jason Cabel Roe previewed what we can expect tonight from the other candidates, and explained why he thinks Republicans need to ditch their support for Donald Trump if they want to win again.

The first GOP Presidential debate is tonight! @JCROE says Trump is to blame for 2020 election losses, and Republicans need to ditch their support for him if they ever expect to win again. Full Interview: https://t.co/ia0yhVyfCz pic.twitter.com/SdnRMGQCpw — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 23, 2023