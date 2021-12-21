What to know before traveling this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite the spread of the omicron variant, nearly 8.8 million Southern Californians are expected to travel for the holidays this year.

In fact, it’s shaping up to be the third-busiest travel season on record locally.

Auto Expert from the Automobile Club of Southern California joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina live on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss holiday travel tips.

With the Omicron variant accounting for 73% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. according to CDC data, Shupe encouraged viewers to still remember to pack the hand sanitizer, the disinfectant wipes, and even a thermometer.

Don’t forget your face mask, which is still required in airports, airplanes, and all forms of public transportation, Shupe reminded viewers.

It’s a good idea to pack gloves or sandwich bags for use in public spaces such as door handles or even gas pumps, Shupe added.

$4.62 is the median price per gallon for gas in San Diego County, so remember to check your tire pressure before heading out on the road.

Lightening the load of cargo in your car can also impact fuel efficiency, Shupe said.