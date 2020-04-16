What travel may look like post COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the travel plans of many this year.

Travel expert, Ashley Colburn, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about some adjustments people can make and what the future of travel may look like.

Colburn says many airlines will allow you to change dates for free, up to one year.

The new normal will be wearing a mask around the world during while traveling going once more places reopen going forward, according to Colburn.