What we can expect when Sen. Feinstein’s seat is available for the first time in 30 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many believe Sen. Dianne Feinstein will not run for reelection in 2024, meaning plenty of Democrats across the state are preparing for what will happen when the 88-year-old California senator’s seat becomes available for the first time in 30 years.

KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss who might be eyeing Sen. Feinstein’s seat.