What We See You San Diego is doing to help the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We See You San Diego hosts a dinner for the homeless every Tuesday and has done so each week for the last six years.

At said dinners, volunteers and workers have discovered it is easier to get the homeless to volunteer themselves for assistance when they already have a relationship with the service provider.

Co-founder Laura Chez of We See You San Diego joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the details of her organization’s efforts.