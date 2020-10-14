What Yes on Measure L means for Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The November ballot Measure L would pave the way for North River Farms, San Diego County’s first farming community in Oceanside.

The “Yes on L” Communications Director Tanya Castaneda joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the measure.

Castaneda said a yes vote on Measure L preserves Oceanside’s farmland with an 88-acre working farm and includes 585 homes in a farming community.

If approved by Oceanside voters this November, Measure L will build a new fire station and provide $7.5 million to widen North River Road and College Bridge, and improve all roads connected to the site, according to Castaneda.