What you need to know about the coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Walia-Bhatia from Gain Wellness Center joined KUSI to to tell us what we need to watch out for when it comes to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus symptoms include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear approximately 2 to 14 days after exposure.

The most effective means of prevention include avoiding close contact with people who are sick as well as avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.