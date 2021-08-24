Whatever happened to herd immunity? Dr. Nanos answers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that Pfizer got that coveted FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine, officials are saying people who were hesitant to receive the vaccine will now likely be convinced to get their shot(s).

Dr. Georgine Nanos from Kind Health Group joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the long-awaited approval and the remaining question of herd immunity.

“This is by some standards going to change the tide for about 25 million Americans who we are estimating will now get vaccinated because of this, who have been holding out,” said Dr. Nanos said at the start of the conversation.

Herd immunity in the U.S. would be achieved through both vaccinations and natural immunity from previously having COVID-19, with regards to specific variants.

The doctor echoed previous statements that those who are unvaccinated are the ones who are now getting hospitalized and dying from severe reactions to COVID-19, which the vaccine prevents, she added.